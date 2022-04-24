'Walk to End Lupus Now' at Piedmont Park raises awareness for the incurable autoimmune disease

On the outside, a person diagnosed with lupus can seem perfectly fine. Meanwhile, they're dealing with an internal struggle of daily aches and pains.

That's how Monic Thornton, mother of Good Day Atlanta producer Kierah Highsmith, described living with two forms of lupus.

May is Lupus Awareness Month. About 1.5 million people in the U.S. have a form of the autoimmune disease, which strikes mostly in women — though men, children and teens can also develop the disease.

There's no cure, but Thornton said people with lupus can still live healthy lives.

She was first diagnosed 28 years ago during pregnancy. She said not much was known about the disease at the time, so she had a vague idea of what to expect.

Thornton said she's had 10 surgeries and spent countless days in hospitals.

"Lupus is a really complicated disease because it mimics other diseases," she said. "Therefore, doctors seem to have a hard time trying to treat a patient if they're not familiar."

Thornton said living with Lupus for more than 20 years has taught her to manage stress, eat a health diet and exercise regularly. She wrote her book to try to uplift others.

"Mindset is extremely important, to always be positive and surround yourself with positive people," she said.

The Lupus Foundation of America is holding its annual walk to "End Lupus Now." It's important for people to understand the internal struggle of someone with lupus, Thornton said.

That's why Thornton is advocating for people to register for the April 30 Walk to End Lupus Now at Piedmont Park. The event begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m. You can still register at lupus.org/georgia.

Thornton said she lost a close friend to lupus after she was continuously misdiagnosed. That inspired her to publish her book, ‘Lupus 911.’

After going through battles with lupus, Thornton said she's figured out how to stay positive.

"It's really positive and helpful for a person with lupus to really exercise and really be informed with their body, because a doctor can't help you if you aren't in tune with yourself," she said.