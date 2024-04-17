Star-studded cast transforms in 'Sasquatch Sunset'

There have been many movies about Bigfoot over the years — but we can definitively say that none of them have been like Sasquatch Sunset.

The new off-beat comedy — very off-beat — is the latest project from directors David and Nathan Zellner, and traces a year in the life of a group of Sasquatches. Stars Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Christophe Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner wore full Bigfoot costumes and makeup to portray the forest-dwellers, and spent plenty of rehearsal time channeling their inner-beasts.

"We were in an office building in Eureka, California, and we had arugula and smoked salmon and berries all over the floor, and we were just stealing food from one another," says Zajac-Denek.

"I actually filmed it," laughs Keough. "I film everything and I have, like, 25 or 30 minutes of it!"

"A lot of times I felt like I was overacting," says Eisenberg of the filming process. "I would do something quite subtle, which is what we’re normally used to doing as actors, and it wouldn’t read. You’d watch and say, ‘Oh, right, that’s not coming through.’ So, you’re overacting a little bit, which feels strange, you know, when you’re trained to do the other thing."

Sasquatch Sunset will be open in theatres nationwide this Friday — to hear more from the stars, click the video player in this article.