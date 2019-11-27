Snapping away at Buckhead's most colorful spot

Buckhead’s Lenox Square is always a busy place on Black Friday. But this year, there will be a whole lot of snapping to go along with all that shopping.



Interactive photo company TFTI (that stands for “Thanks for the Invite”) has launched a limited-time pop-up experience at Lenox Square, featuring nearly a dozen rooms in which guests can explore, play, and – most importantly – snap the perfect pics for social media. Each room is designed to fit a different theme; for example, the Upside-Down X-Mas Tree Room is a perfect one for those holiday cards, while the Pillow Fight Experience might just be what you need to work off some of that holiday stress!

TFTI is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lenox Square, in the former Topshop space. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under, and are available for purchase online.



Of course, we couldn’t wait to do some exploring (and, let’s be honest…modeling) inside this colorful new experience – so click the video player in this article to check out our adventure!

