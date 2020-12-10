'Safety' celebrates real-life football story of Clemson's Ray McElrathbey

"Safety" is a new movie based on the true story of a freshman football player for Clemson University, who secretly raised his younger brother on campus after his home life became too unsteady. That player is Atlanta's own Ray McElrathbey.

McElrathbey, along with the actor who plays him in the film, Jay Reeves, spoke with Good Day Atlanta to preview the movie.

"Safety" will be out on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

