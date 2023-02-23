RECIPE: Easy-to-make banana cornmeal snacking cakes

Snacking cakes are meant to be enjoyed in pieces at a time. Leave them on the counter and take a piece to satisfy a craving.

This scratch cake is easy enough for the novice cook and sophisticated-looking enough for the most discerning bakers. And it will be in your mouth in less than a half hour. Check out the recipe below:

Banana Cornmeal Snacking Cake

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 20-22 mins

Serves 8-12

Ingredients

¾ cup All-Purpose flour, plus 2 teaspoons for the bananas

½ cup cornmeal

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for sprinkling on top before baking

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup 5% Greek yogurt

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup milk

1 egg

3 bananas, sliced longways

2-3 tablespoons honey

Easy-to-make banana cornmeal snacking cakes (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Directions