RECIPE: Easy-to-make banana cornmeal snacking cakes
Snacking cakes are meant to be enjoyed in pieces at a time. Leave them on the counter and take a piece to satisfy a craving.
This scratch cake is easy enough for the novice cook and sophisticated-looking enough for the most discerning bakers. And it will be in your mouth in less than a half hour. Check out the recipe below:
Banana Cornmeal Snacking Cake
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Baking Time: 20-22 mins
Serves 8-12
Ingredients
- ¾ cup All-Purpose flour, plus 2 teaspoons for the bananas
- ½ cup cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3 tablespoons sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for sprinkling on top before baking
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¾ cup 5% Greek yogurt
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 egg
- 3 bananas, sliced longways
- 2-3 tablespoons honey
Easy-to-make banana cornmeal snacking cakes (FOX 5 Atlanta).
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the rack in the center of the oven.
- Spray a 10"x15" rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. A 9"x13" baking pan works, too. Just adjust your baking time by 2-3 minutes more.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk the ¾ cup flour, cornmeal, baking powder, 3 tablespoons sugar, salt and black pepper.
- Add the yogurt, oil, milk, and egg. Whisk again. Pour into the baking sheet. Whack it on the counter top to flatten the batter out in the sheet pan. Use a rubber scraper if needed.
- Place the bananas on a large dinner plate or baking sheet. Lightly sprinkle both sides of the bananas with remaining flour. Lay them evenly on top of the batter. Sprinkle the remaining sugar evenly on top.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes or until the top is golden and the cake pulls a little from the sides of the pan. Rotate the sheet pan from front to back halfway through to ensure evening baking.
- Remove from the oven and let cool about 10 minutes. Drizzle with honey. Sprinkle on some flake salt. Serve.