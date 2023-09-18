Recipe: Baked sweet potatoes, sausage and sweet peppers

article

A beautiful and easy way to get your veggies, protein and fiber. Any veggie can substitute for the peppers, onions and sweet potatoes. It’s a great way to use up leftovers in the fridge. No need to watch it on the stove, you’ll pop it in the oven to cook, and you can get ready for work and get the kids ready for school.

Make sure to buy smoked or pre-cooked sausage as you are not cooking the sausage by itself, or for a long time.

Sweet Potatoes are a great source of fiber and nutrients, by popping them in the microwave for a few minutes, you will have your entire sheet tray done at the same time.

1 Large Sweet Potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 Cups Red Onion, coarsely chopped

1 Cup Sweet Peppers, in rings

3 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tsp Sea Salt

½ Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

8 oz Smoked or Pre-Cooked Turkey Sausage, sliced

Directions