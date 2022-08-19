'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary

Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar.

Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree Road," has been serving up brews, burgers, and Chicago sports for two decades, and is hosting a birthday celebration from 4 p.m. this afternoon until 2 a.m. Saturday. Of course, if you’re a loyal Good Day Atlanta viewer you’ve seen "The Bear" on our show before, when it was featured during Burgers with Buck for its Awesome Burger (with bacon, pimento cheese, fried jalapeños, fried pickles, onion straws, and spicy Cajun sauce on a croissant).

During that previous visit, viewers got a chance to see the collection of Chicago sports memorabilia inside — it is, after all, the official viewing location of all Chicago teams. Whether it’s a Bulls game, Bears game, Cubs game, or another professional sporting event featuring Chi-town, you’ll find a crowd of fans inside cheering and enjoying the atmosphere and camaraderie. Oh, and the food. There are, after all, a dozen burgers on the menu.

Black Bear Tavern is located at 1931 Peachtree Road Northeast in Buckhead, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and Noon to 12:30 a.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.

Of course, we’re never ones to let an anniversary celebration pass by — so, we spent the morning with Timmy and the gang at The Bear, reflecting on the establishment’s history and trying out a few of those famous burgers! Click the video player in this article to check it out!