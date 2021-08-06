North Canton's Four 41 South BBQ serves up a burger you need to try

Four 41 South is one of those places that the #BurgersWithBuckers out there have been telling us about for quite some time. Well, we finally got the opportunity to head to North Canton to check it out for ourselves, and as usual, the #BWB faithful were absolutely right. For starters, Kevin Ward and his staff could not have been nicer, and the Pig Lebowski Burger could not have been better.

One more thing… Dude! We love the name!

Now, even better than the fun and creative name is the burger itself. Here we go, starting with the two, house ground brisket patties. Pretty darn good start, huh? Keep reading. Trust me.

They are topped with American cheese, their house made pimento cheese, candied bacon, and pulled pork with their special sweet and sassy sauce. It is an incredible blend of flavors that blend together so nicely that you will wish you could eat one of these every day of the week.

Burgers with Buck: Four 41 South BBQ Pig Lebowski Burger

Unfortunately you can’t. That’s because Four 41 South is primarily a popular and highly acclaimed BBQ restaurant, and they only serve their delicious burgers one day a week… Thursday. Every Thursday beginning at 3 p.m., the Pig Lebowski, the OG, the Smash N Squeal, and the Mississippi Smash are available until they run out… and they always do, so don’t dilly dally.

We promise that you won’t be disappointed, well that is unless you don’t get there in time, and that would probably feel more like devastation than simple disappointment. When you do go, and we know you will, make sure to tell Kevin and his staff that BWB sent you.

Enjoy!

For more information about Four 41 South Barbecue including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.four41south.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.