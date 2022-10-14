New Arts Center in Doraville unveils Monet experience

More than a year after the paintings of Vincent van Gogh came to life here in Atlanta, the same team is unveiling another immersive art experience — this one featuring the masterworks of French painter Claude Monet.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens for previews Oct. 15 and is scheduled to open to the public at the end of the month, and is the first experience to debut inside the new Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville.

Similar to last year’s blockbuster Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the new attraction uses 360-degree digital projections, virtual reality, and interactive elements to showcase legendary artwork, in this case from the artist known as the founder of the French Impressionist movement. Claude Monet is known to many for his Water Lilies series, inspired by his own gardens in Giverny, France.

The Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville is a 50,000-square foot venue located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast and joins similar Exhibition Hub venues in cities including Miami, Los Angeles, and Houston. And staffers say in a few weeks, The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition will open in the space alongside Monet.

According to the website for Monet, opening hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Time slots are available every 30 minutes, and the immersive experience lasts about 90 minutes. For more information on tickets, click here.

We spent the morning checking out the new Arts Center in Doraville, exploring the space and — of course — getting lost in the work of Monet. Click the video player in this article to check it out!