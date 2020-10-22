Kobe Bryant, Gianna among most popular baby names in 2020

More and more parents are choosing to name their new bundles of joy after the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, TMZ reports.

According to BabyCenter, there's been an uptick in 2020 of newborns with the names Kobe and Gianna since the tragic death of the star basketball and his daughter earlier this year.

BabyCenter collects data from over 500,000 new babies that were registered to the site this year. The name Kobe jumped from number 595 on the list in 2019 all the way up to number 216 this year.

BabyCenter says the name is "far and away the biggest riser on the list for boys in 2020."

