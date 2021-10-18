Infamous real-life mystery inspires Marietta escape room

The scariest stories are the ones based in fact, and few chapters in history are as chilling as the reign of terror caused by Jack the Ripper. And now, a Marietta attraction is using the mystery as the basis for an interactive experience that transports visitors back in time to London in the late-1800s.

Marietta’s The Escapery is home to several challenging escape room experiences, including the recently updated "Jack the Ripper." The interactive mystery uses actual facts from the Jack the Ripper case, challenging up to ten people inside to solve clues and puzzles in order to "rescue" a final victim. It’s a satisfying fictional end to a case which, unfortunately, doesn’t have one in real life; historians and amateur detectives are still hard at work today trying to match an identity to Jack the Ripper. The case, meanwhile, has inspired countless works of popular fiction, from novels to films and comics to operas.

Along with "Jack the Ripper," The Escapery is home to escape rooms including "The Curious Case of Gillian Grace" (described as a "steampunk time-travel adventure" that’s family-friendly) and "Destiny Origins" (also family-friendly, and featuring an Indiana Jones-type of adventure).

The Escapery is located at 1349 Old 41 Highway Northwest in Marietta and hours are noon to midnight on Thursdays through Sundays. Private bookings are also available on Mondays through Wednesday by appointment.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team never turns down a chance to spend a morning in an escape room, although it usually doesn’t end successfully! Click the video player to check out our morning at The Escapery!

