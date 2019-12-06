Holiday fashion with stylist Robane Schulman

Looking to deck the halls in style? According to celebrity stylist Robanne Schulman, the key trends that eevryone will be seeing at holiday parties are bold colors, sparkles, lace and a big influence from the 80's with ruffles and puffy sleeves.

Schulman stopped by the FOX 5 Studio with three different looks that will be sure to impress at any holiday party.

