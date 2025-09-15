Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Viewer Information: Sept. 15, 2025

September 15, 2025
Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 15, 2025:

Jane Lynch returns to FOX with Celebrity Weakest Link

Jane Lynch is back on FOX, hosting the fan-favorite game show Celebrity Weakest Link. Expect plenty of laughs and sharp comebacks as celebrities go head-to-head in the classic trivia competition.

American Heart Association Prepares for Annual Heart Walk: We’re less than two weeks away from the annual American Heart Association Heart Walk. Tracy Pitcher, the organization’s chairperson, and stroke survivor Tiera Richardson joined Alyse to share details about this year’s event.
The Heart Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 27, beginning at 7 a.m. Registration is open now.

We're less than 2 weeks out from the annual American Heart Association Heart Walk.

Marcus Bar & Grille Launches New Lunch Service: Marcus Bar & Grille in Old Fourth Ward is expanding its offerings. The restaurant is introducing lunch service every Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, the restaurant is rolling out weekly specials and new deals.

The restaurant in Old Fourth Ward is launching lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Talking Teen Mental Health During Suicide Prevention Month: September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Dr. Greg Hammer is encouraging parents to have open conversations with their teens. Suicide, he says, is preventable through awareness, education, and accessible resources.
Dr. Hammer’s book, A Mindful Teen: Helping Today’s Teenagers Thrive through Gratitude, Acceptance, Intention, and Nonjudgment, offers tools for encouraging healthy dialogue and resilience in young people.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Dr. Greg Hammer is encouraging parents to have open conversations with their teens.

Entertainment Headlines with De’Asia Robinson: The Emmys lit up Hollywood last night, and The Neighborhood Talk’s De’Asia Robinson has the highlights. From standout wins to viral red-carpet moments, Robinson recaps the biggest takeaways from the awards. You can follow her updates on social media at @YesThatDee.

The Emmys lit up Hollywood last night, and The Neighborhood Talk’s De’Asia Robinson has the highlights.

