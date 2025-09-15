Jane Lynch returns to FOX with “Celebrity Weakest Link"

The Brief Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch returns to FOX as host of the all-new "Celebrity Weakest Link," based on the popular long-running game show format. Lynch previously spent six seasons starring on the hit FOX show "Glee," for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Monday night's "Celebrity Weakest Link" premiere features a "Glee" reunion, with eight of Lynch's former co-stars battling it out to bank money for their charity of choice.



"You are the weakest link…goodbye."

It’s one of the most iconic lines in television game show history — and for the first time ever, it’s being spoken right here on FOX!

What we know:

Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch hosts the all-new "Celebrity Weakest Link," which premieres tonight at 9:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta. The show follows the basic format of the long-running game show "Weakest Link," but adds celebrities to the mix, challenging them with tough trivia questions and even tougher decisions on who to send home after each round.

We sat down with Lynch during the FOX Upfront Event in New York earlier this year, and tried to score the names of the celebs slated to appear in the series. Spoiler alert: we didn’t succeed!

What they're saying:

"I don't want to tell you who, but I will say that there will be some familiar FOX faces," says Lynch. "I will say that there will be some ‘reunion episodes,’ and also some people in the business who are important to me."

"Celebrity Weakest Link" marks the fourth "Weakest Link" season hosted by Lynch (the first three aired on another network); the show, of course, has been a global television phenomenon since it premiered in the United Kingdom back in 2000 (and in the United States the following year), hosted by the famously cutting Anne Robinson.

"I love that snarky thing that I can be, but I always say that I hope it has a little more of a twinkle in the eye than maybe [Anne] Robinson did," Lynch laughs. "I'm like a proud mother hen when I can when I see [contestants] be able to just hold their own, center themselves, and pull this stuff out."

For more information on "Celebrity Weakest Link," click here — and click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the legendary Jane Lynch!

