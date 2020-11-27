Good Day viewer information November 27, 2020

Atlanta Botanical Garden celebrates 10 years of holiday lights: The 10th annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden opened November 14 and continues nightly through January 16. The show presents the garden’s 33 acres wrapped in colorful lights and dotted with unique seasonal displays, work that generally takes several months to complete. Of course, there are some changes due to the pandemic; tickets must be purchased online in advance, capacity is drastically reduced, and masks are required.

Holiday Decor with Celebrity Event Planner, Brittany Sharp: Learn how to transform your mantle into a beautiful holiday centerpiece with event planner, Brittany Sharp. She says to use predecorated garland, then add in festive decorating picks throughout the garland, finally hangl oversize bulbls to hang from stocking holders instead of stockings. For more informationo on Brittany Sharp follow her on Instagram @thesharpstandard .

Tips on how to pick the perfect Christmas tree with Pike Nurseries: Find out the five things to look for when picking the perfect Christmas tree. For more information click here.

Kenya Sheats joins us to talk about her inspirational memoir 100 SHEATS and to offer words of encouragement during these difficult times. For more information follow her on Instagram @Kenya.Sheats.com.

Tips on what to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers with the chefs from The Farmhouse at Serenbe: For more information click here.

Christmas at DreamMore Resort at Dollywood: For more information click here.