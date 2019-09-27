Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 27, 2019

New family moves in to FOX Sunday night lineup: We here in Georgia know that when a Southerner says, “Bless your heart,” they don’t always mean it in a nice way. But an animated series coming to FOX will bring a new meaning to the phrase, as a loveable and relatable family moves into the Sunday night lineup long-dominated by another famous animated family.

“Bless The Harts” is a new half-hour animated comedy, premiering here on FOX 5 Sunday, September 29th and becoming part of the famed Animation Domination lineup along with “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” and “The Simpsons.” Created by Emily Spivey, “Bless The Harts” focuses on – you guessed it -- the Harts, a Southern family trying day-by-day to make ends meet. Single mother Jenny is voiced by Oscar-nominee Kristen Wiig, who is joined by fellow “Saturday Night Live”-alum and Bridesmaids co-star Maya Rudolph as her mother, Betty; Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz round out the cast, voicing Jenny’s daughter and boyfriend, respectively.

Thanks to the production assistance of FOX Publicity, we recently traveled to New York to sit down with Barinholtz to learn more about the show and why he really wanted to be part of the Hart family. “This is a show about a Southern family that understands, at the end of the day, the most important thing is family,” he says. Click the video player above to hear more – and catch the series premiere of “Bless The Harts” Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.

For more information click here.

Comedian Heather McDonald is in Atlanta for a show at City Winery: If you know anything about her, you know she doesn't hold anything back! She has been making audiences laugh for years, all across the country. Heather McDonald stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her sucessful career and about her popular podcast, "Juicy Scoop."

For more information on Heather McDonald or her performance at City Winery click here.

Advertisement

The name means two mouths. Dos Bocas is a new restaurant in Downtown Atlanta inspired by flavors from Louisina and Texas. Chris Blobaum and Jeff Sime stop by to show off their unique Tex-Mex meets Cajun cuisine.

For more information on Dos Bocas click here.

Mara Ammons from Pike Nurseries stops by Good Day Atlanta with a lesson on how to create your own fall container garden. For more informaiton on Pike Nurseries click here.

Praise 102.5's Veda Howard talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about Wisdom Nuggets. For more information on Veda Howard or Praise click here.

Pet of the day from Hero Dog Rescue. For more information click here.