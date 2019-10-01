Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 1, 2019

Atlanta “Axe Master” competes in World Championship: Every sport has its legends. Basketball has Michael Jordan. Tennis has Venus and Serena Williams. Golf has Tiger Woods.

Come this December, axe throwing just might get a new legend — and hopefully, he’ll be from Atlanta.

Bad Axe Throwing Atlanta’s own “Axe Master” Christian Johnson will compete in the 2019 World Axe Throwing Championship, happening Sunday, December 8th in Tucson, Arizona. The competition — hosted by the World Axe Throwing League, which is the world’s largest professional association for axe throwing — will air live on ESPN, showcasing the top 64 axe throwers from around the globe in a battle of mental sharpness, cutting consistency, and the accuracy of an archer. Think tossing an axe and hitting the bullseye is easy? Then you’ve clearly never tried it!

But here’s the good news — it’s easy to try, since Bad Axe Throwing has a location right here in Atlanta. It’s at 1257 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, and walk-in hours are updated weekly on the website. The walk-in rate is $24.98/hour per person, and group rates are also available.

We couldn’t let Johnson head off to Arizona without a little extra practice — so we spent the morning at Bad Axe Throwing Atlanta training with the (fingers crossed) next world champion!

https://badaxethrowing.com/locations/axe-throwing-atlanta/

https://worldaxethrowingleague.com

https://worldaxethrowingleague.com/espn-watl-world-championship-2019/

All things chai with The Chai Box on Good Day Atlanta: Whether served in a steaming hot cup, iced in a latte, or even flavoring delicious desserts, chai is nothing if not versatile. Monica Sonny stops by Good Day Atlanta with her son Ethan to talk about how she turned her passion for tea into a family business. For more information on Monica Sonny, her recipes or The Chai Box visit her website here. You can also follow them on social media @thechaibox

Local couple talks movie making in Georgia: They say home is where the heart is, and Director-Producers, Heather and Jason DeVan have moved back to Atlanta after being in LA for nearly two years. Heather is originally from Atlanta, she and her husband decided to move their family back so they could start their production company DeVan Clan Productions. The couple has several decades in the Hollywood business, and now have their own children acting as well. They visited Good Day Atlanta to promote their latest project "Along Came The Devil 2," where they both are write, produce, and Heather is one of the lead actors. The horror film is about a demonic force terrorizing a small town. Heather and Jason say they wouldn't want to work with anyone else in the industry. "Along Came the Devil 2" will be in theaters, on demand and digital October 11. There's also a red carpet premiere here in Atlanta that will be open to the public.

For more information on the event click here. Watch the trailer for "Along Came the Devil 2" here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Carroll County. For more information click here.