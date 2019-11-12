Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 12, 2019

“Fall”-ing into adventure at Amicalola Falls State Park:

After a sweltering start to the season with record-breaking temperatures in the 90s, fall has finally settled in over North Georgia. And that means visitors from across the country are making the trek to Georgia’s most-visited state park, a place where the arrival of autumn brings some of the most spectacular and colorful viewers in the Southeast.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge, located more than an hour north of Atlanta in Dawsonville. Named for its top attraction — a 729-foot cascading waterfall which ranks among the tallest east of the Mississippi River — the park is also home to one of the state’s Adventure Lodges, which means there are tons of thrilling ways to enjoy the fall foliage outdoors. Those activities include a 3-D Archery Range, GPS Scavenger Hunts, a Birds of Prey show on the weekends, and a zip lining course designed and installed by American Adventures Park Systems, the team behind the world-famous Historic Banning Mills.

The team didn’t spent the night, of course — but for those looking to make a weekend our of their trip to Dawsonville, the Amicalola Falls Lodge features King & Queen, loft, and suite options — and just about every room comes with a view of the North Georgia mountains. The park also contained 1, 2, or 3-bedroom cabins and traditional campsites.

State Park hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and there is a $5 entrance fee. The Park’s Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

So, what kind of adventure did we “fall” into during our morning visit to Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge? Click the video player to find out!

"The Resident" star Jessical Miesel on Good Day Atlanta:

It's a show known for confronting problems in the health care system when profits become more important than patients.

Tuesday, "The Resident" tackles the issue of overworked nurses in hospitals. Actress Jessica Miesel plays nurse Jessica on "The Resident." She visits Good Day Atlanta to talk about her character and growing up in Conyers, Georgia. For more information click here.

Parent Week with Shamika Packer:

Local mom Shamika Packer stops by Good Day Atlanta to discuss anti-bullying with Good Day Atlanta anchor Katie Beasley. For more information click here.

Brely Evans on Good Day Atlanta:

The rich and ruthless are at it again for the mid-season premier of "Ambitions" on OWN TV. The primetime soap drama produced by Will Packer Media covers multiple generations of the powerful Lancaster family. It ended on an explosive cliffhanger when the patriarch of the family was gunned down outside of his restaurant.

Actress Brely Evans, who plays Rondell Lancaster on "Ambitions," stops by Good Day Atlanta with an update on the show and her latest career moves.

For more information on "Ambitions" click here.