Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 17, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

COBB GEM & MINERAL SOCIETY SHOW: Are you the kind of person who gets easily distracted by glittering objects? If so, prepare for a lot of distraction if you’re heading out to the Cobb County Civic Center this weekend! Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society is presenting its 38th annual Gem & Mineral Show Friday through Sunday and Paul Milliken has a sneak peek. READ STORY.

BURGERS WITH BUCK: This week's Burgers With Buck is like something out of the Charles Dickens' classic "A Tale of Two Cities." It was the best of sandwich shops, it was the Wurst of beer halls. But the colossal pub burger at The Wurst Beer Hall lived up to our "Great Expectations."

AI MEAL PLANNING: Good Day Atlanta anchor Alyse Eady challenged the FOX 5 I-Team to actually show the viewer step-by-step how to use artificial intelligence. Challenge accepted. We found using AI is easier than we thought and used it for meal planning. READ STORY.

FALCONS FRIDAY: The Atlanta Falcons have teamed up with the Girls Empowering Movement to improve the health and wellbeing of young girls through programs designed by girls for girls. Jennifer Owens, Sherry Griffith and Alicia Weather talk about the organization's mission.

MERRY SCOTTISH CHRISTMAS: Estranged siblings travel to Scotland for the holidays in the Hallmark Channel's newest movie, "A Merry Scottish Christmas." Actors Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert talk about what it was like to play siblings again.

NOVEMBER NICHOLS: November Nichols appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about Chemin, her boutique fragrance and luxury goods business.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS: A woman hits a milestone birthday and becomes emotional when her loved ones surprise her with a big birthday party.

DOLLY PARTON ROCK ALBUM: Dolly Parton's newest album, "Rockstar," was officially released today and we got a chance to talk to her about the album last week.

VEDA HOWARD: Radio personality Veda Howard appeared on Good Day Atlanta to share tips on how to show thanks this time of year.

PIKE NURSERY: Pike Nursery is back to demonstrate how to make a centerpiece for the Thanksgiving table.