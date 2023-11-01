Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 1, 2023

Here are today's featured segments from Good Day Atlanta.

Historic Oakland Cemetery will host its second consecutive Día de Muertos Festival this weekend, honoring the tradition of Day of the Dead right here in Atlanta: Organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture, the Dia de Muertos Festival at Historic Oakland Cemetery features live entertainment, food, crafts, and decorated altars (or, ofrendas) paying tribute to family and friends who have passed away. Dressing up is also encouraged; there will be a Catrinas and Catrins costume contest, with first-place prizes for both kids and adults!

Kinnik Sky, the multi-talented artist known for her incredible journey in the entertainment industry, is set to dazzle audiences once again with her latest theatrical creation, "Pieces:" This thought-provoking and emotionally charged play is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 10 at the prestigious Marietta New Theatre in the Square. With a captivating storyline that explores love, morality, and friendship in the modern world, "Pieces" promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience. As Founder of The Sky Academy, a non-profit organization, Kinnik's vision is to introduce at risk youth to off camera career opportunities in the entertainment business. Most recently, she was the On Set Acting Coach for ABC's comedy, Mixed-ish Season 1 and 2, as well as Disney’s remake of the hit movie, Cheaper By The Dozen, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. She was only the 2nd ever black instructor for the prestigious Lee Strasberg Institute, which boasts alumni Angelina Jolie, Alec Baldwin, Shandra Wilson, Lady Gaga And Matt Dilon. Click here for tickets .

Cyndi Lewis, Cotton States Cat Club President, and Elizabeth Nolte, DVM talks the Cotton States Cat Show: The Cotton States Cat Show is happening Nov. 4&5 at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. In 2013, Cotton States celebrated its 75th anniversary with a show to remember – Diamond Jubilee. Click here for tickets.

Holiday decor hacks: Steven Crafton-Karnes and Alec Batchelder to help viewers with some holiday decor hacks like how to untangle lights, tips for hanging lights, picking a tree, what order to decorate (start from the outside, then in), how to tie a perfect bow, etc. Atlantans who revel in the holiday spirit have a new tradition to mark the season when the ultimate holiday shopping experience launches with the Atlanta Holiday Boutique at the Gas South Convention Center November 3-5, 2023. Marketplace Events – producers of the Atlanta Home Show and North Atlanta Home Show – kick off the first annual show with more than 200 companies in a festive atmosphere filled with holiday home décor, jewelry, gifts, children’s items, gourmet foods and more. For ticket information click here.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers are bringing their "The Bad All Over the World: 50 Years of Rock Tour" to the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs on Nov. 9: Thorogood says the tour celebrates half a century of hits, from the band’s cover of "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" to their now-classic originals including "I Drink Alone" and "Get a Haircut." Of course, Thorogood’s place in music history was cemented back in 1982, when he and The Destroyers released a little song called "Bad to the Bone." Believe it or not, the song wasn’t a huge hit when first released — but it’s since become one of the most iconic rock songs in history, used in dozens of film and TV productions, commercials, and major sporting events around the world. Click here for tickets

Hosts of the Morning Hustle for entertainment Round Up, Lorielle and Kyle talk latest in entertainment headlines: Diddy says he was given a cease and desist from Warner Bros. about his Halloween costume. & Michael Jordan's son says he wants his dad to be his best man at his wedding to Scottie Pippen's ex wife. Lorielle and Kyle have all the details. Catch them week day mornings from 6 til 10 on Hot 107.9