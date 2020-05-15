Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 15, 2020

Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre raises the curtain on digital programming: View here

Burgers With Buck visits Chef Rob's Caribean Cafe and Upscale Lounge in Sandy Springs: View here

Trae Romano from CW's StarGirl on Good Day Atlanta: A new show from the DC Universe is hitting the CW soon. "Star Girl" shines bright in dark times, with a superhero many of us can relate to. Atlanta actor Trae Romano is part of the cast and joins us with a preview. For more information on "Star Girl" or Trae Romano click here. Or follow Trae Romano on Instagram @TraeRomano .

Russell Brunson talks growing a side hustle during pandemic: Best-selling author of the new book "Traffic Secrets," Russell Brunson gives tips on how to earn extra income during the pandemic. He's also the founder of "Click Funnels," a software company that helps people to start or grow an online business. Russell provides many more online business tips in his new book, Traffic Secrets For more marketing insight from Russell Brunson click here

Veda Howard from Praise 102.5 joins Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant with a few of her "Wisdom Nuggets." For more information on Veda Howard click here.