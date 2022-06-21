Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 21, 2022

Getting ready for a smooth-ie start to Summer:

Today is the June Solstice — in other words, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the official start of summer. But here’s what you didn’t know: it’s also National Smoothie Day! And what better way to celebrate the new season than by picking out our favorite fruits, vegetables, and spices and blending them into a summery treat?

This morning, we spent some time with the team at Smoothie King Chamblee, getting tips from the pros on creating healthy and flavorful smoothies and how to pair them with healthy lifestyle choices. We spent some time coming up with our own smoothies, learned some yoga stretches, and even hosted a "smoothie-off" with some local youth.

Oh, and did we mention the blender bikes…where you pedal to mix your smoothie? Yep, it all happened on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Nene Leakes and Big Freedia on "College Hill" remake: In the reimagined new season, celebrities will live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities as Texas Southern University students. Despite their respective fame and notoriety, each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late.

J Alex Brinson talks OWN's "All Rise":

J Alex Brinson, portrays bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins in the series. J has a passion for art that has supported him throughout his journey growing up in poverty on the "wrong side of the tracks" and with dyslexia. As a painter and the co-founder, gallery curator, and art dealer of the TB Art Haus & Gallery, J has used art as a way to raise awareness about neurodiversity and the stigmas attached to it, and fully believes that each of us has the power to become the greatest version of ourselves no matter what our backgrounds. The third season of "All Rise" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on OWN. Click here to watch the trailer.





Vanetta Schoefield and Rita Brent discuss four-day Juneteenth Comedy Festival in Atlanta 1865 Fest: As the founder of Funny Hunnyz, Vanetta Schoefield has been hosting, producing, and booking talent for Happy Hour Comedy Thursday Nights at Ten ATL and many other shows across the country for over 10 years. This Pride Month, celebrity comedian Rita Brent will hit the stage in Atlanta, on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 as the Headliner at the Uptown Comedy Corner for the second annual 1865 Fest! The four-day Comedy Festival and community event kicks off on June 19, "Juneteenth" in Atlanta, hosted and organized by Schoefield.

Cam’Ron & Zeez Louize talk new show "Hip Hop My House": Hip Hop Legend Cam’ron and Interior Designer Zeez Louize are host of the Paramount+ series "Hip Hop My House." Together they spin one lucky superfan’s crib into a larger-than-life tribute to rap icons, past and present. The show is streaming on Parmount+ Click here to watch the trailer.

Christal Jordan talks latest in entertainment news: Beyonce' is back! And she's got new music. She's released her new single "Break My Sou," overnight, and fans are talking. Christal Jordan gives her thoughts, and fan reactions. Keep up with Christal on social media @EnchantedPR