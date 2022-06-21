Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 21, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Beating the summer heat on National Smoothie Day

Summer has officially arrived and along with being the first day of the new season, it's National Smoothie Day. Paul Milliken is starting the season off on a healthier note at Smoothie King in Chamblee.

ATLANTA - Getting ready for a smooth-ie start to Summer: 

Today is the June Solstice — in other words, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the official start of summer. But here’s what you didn’t know: it’s also National Smoothie Day! And what better way to celebrate the new season than by picking out our favorite fruits, vegetables, and spices and blending them into a summery treat? 

This morning, we spent some time with the team at Smoothie King Chamblee, getting tips from the pros on creating healthy and flavorful smoothies and how to pair them with healthy lifestyle choices. We spent some time coming up with our own smoothies, learned some yoga stretches, and even hosted a "smoothie-off" with some local youth. 

Oh, and did we mention the blender bikes…where you pedal to mix your smoothie? Yep, it all happened on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!  

Nene Leakes and Big Freedia head back to college for series revival

Some of your favorite celebrities are going back to school in BET's revival of 'College Hill.' 'Real Housewives' favorite Nene Leakes and New Orleans Bounce ambassador Big Freedia talk about what the experience was like.

Nene Leakes and Big Freedia on "College Hill" remake: In the reimagined new season, celebrities will live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities as Texas Southern University students. Despite their respective fame and notoriety, each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late.

J. Alex Brinson talks OWN's courthouse drama 'All Rise'

The drama 'All Rise' follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges. J. Alex Brinson plays bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins, and he joins Good Day to talk about how the arts have supported him through his journey to fame.

J Alex Brinson talks OWN's "All Rise": 

J Alex Brinson, portrays bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins in the series. J has a passion for art that has supported him throughout his journey growing up in poverty on the "wrong side of the tracks" and with dyslexia. As a painter and the co-founder, gallery curator, and art dealer of the TB Art Haus & Gallery, J has used art as a way to raise awareness about neurodiversity and the stigmas attached to it, and fully believes that each of us has the power to become the greatest version of ourselves no matter what our backgrounds. The third season of "All Rise" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on OWN. Click here to watch the trailer. 

Celebrate Juneteenth with the 1865 Festival

Comedian host and producer Vanetta Schoefield and comedian Rita Brent talk about how you can enjoy Juneteenth with a bit of comedy at the 1865: School Days Festival.



Vanetta Schoefield and Rita Brent discuss four-day Juneteenth Comedy Festival in Atlanta 1865 Fest: As the founder of Funny Hunnyz, Vanetta Schoefield has been hosting, producing, and booking talent for Happy Hour Comedy Thursday Nights at Ten ATL and many other shows across the country for over 10 years. This Pride Month, celebrity comedian Rita Brent will hit the stage in Atlanta, on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 as the Headliner at the Uptown Comedy Corner for the second annual 1865 Fest! The four-day Comedy Festival and community event kicks off on June 19, "Juneteenth" in Atlanta, hosted and organized by Schoefield.

"Hip Hop My House" pairs interior decorating and hip-hop together

"Hip Hop My House" takes home renovation and hip-hop by storm. Premiering June 21 on Paramount+, hosts Cam'ron and interior designer Zeez Louize come together to deck out one lucky fan's crib

Cam’Ron & Zeez Louize talk new show "Hip Hop My House":  Hip Hop Legend Cam’ron and Interior Designer Zeez Louize are host of the Paramount+ series "Hip Hop My House." Together they spin one lucky superfan’s crib into a larger-than-life tribute to rap icons, past and present. The show is streaming on Parmount+ Click here to watch the trailer. 

Christal Jordan talks Beyoncé and what's in store for fans to enjoy

Famed singer Beyoncé gave fans a sneak peak into her new and upcoming album with the single "Break My Soul." Hear from radio personnel Christal Jordan as she gives an insight on what fans can look forward to and more.

Christal Jordan talks latest in entertainment news: Beyonce' is back! And she's got new music. She's released her new single "Break My Sou," overnight, and fans are talking. Christal Jordan gives her thoughts, and fan reactions. Keep up with Christal on social media @EnchantedPR

Pet of the Day from Atlanta Humane Society

Squeaky is a three-year-old Domestic short-haired mix who loves cuddles and is great at being a couch potato. Visit atlantahumane.org if you want to give Squeaky a new home.