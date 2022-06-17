Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 17, 2022

Producers of the hit TV series are promising an explosive end to the crime drama. The final season kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Sunday.

ATLANTA - Stars talk final season of TNT hit "Animal Kingdom:"  As one chapter ends for actor Jake Weary, another is about to begin.

"I’m about to have my first baby," said the actor during our recent virtual interview. "My buddy took me out for my ‘Dadchelor’ party!"

The new addition comes just as the actor — who stars as Deran Cody on "Animal Kingdom" — and his castmates prepare to unveil the sixth and final season of the hit TNT series. Although the new season begins airing Sunday, cast and crew wrapped production on the show awhile back, leaving stars like Shawn Hatosy with something of a void with which to deal.

 "It’s tough, man," says Hatosy.  "We usually start around January each year. And this year, I was in that mode of, ‘This is what I usually start.’ And then not going, and not driving to work…it was tough."

The sixth season continues the crime drama’s split timeline, with Leila Georgia headlining flashback scenes as family matriarch Janine "Smurf" Cody.

"This was my chance to go ‘full Smurf,’" laughs George. "You’re going to see her navigating teenagers; I mean, watch the show just for that! These young actors that they found to play the young versions of the boys are so so awesome. I’m so excited for the audience and fans to see them." 

Meanwhile, the grownup kids continue battling their very grownup problems.

"You’re going to see Craig in a new light, which he’s threatened to do before not ever really accomplished," says Ben Robson. "So, sort of cleans out his lifestyle and he starts getting a clear mind to think with, which I don’t think he’s really ever had before."

But on a show like this one, clear minds don’t always stay that way. And it’s safe to say the Cody family of "Animal Kingdom" will be going out the same way they came in: like lions.

"Animal Kingdom" premieres Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on TNT with back-to-back episodes. 



https://www.tntdrama.com/shows/animal-kingdom

The Lifetime true crime thriller is based on a shocking true story of a nurse who murdered and dismembered her husband.

Candice King joins us to talk about the new Lifetime movie "The Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story:"    It's the shocking true-story that gripped the nation, a nurse convicted of dismembering her husband, and disposing of his body in three suitcases.  Now Lifetime is turning the case into a movie.  "The Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story." Actress Candice King joins us with more on what it was like stepping into the mind of a killer. 

"To infinity and beyond" sounds a bit familiar for Buzz Lightyear fans. Keke Palmer joins in to talk about her role in the new Disney Pixar film "Lightyear."

KeKe Palmer joins us to talk about her latest role in "Lightyear:"   It's has been almost thirty years since the "Toy Story" series onto the scene.  And now, we get to learn the origin story of one of the film's iconic characters, "Buzz Lightyear."  Actress KeKe Palmer is part of the cast and she joins us for a preview. 

Atlanta foodtruck Paige's Pastries and Bistro gives a taste of cajun-american food

If you're looking for a quick bite, take a look at the husband and wife owned food truck Paige's Pastries and Bistro. Hear from owners Craig and Paige Bailey to hear how the food truck got its start and what you can indulge in.

Food Truck Friday with Paige's Pastries & Bistro: 

Praise 102.5 Veda Howard shares how you can embrace your mistakes

Praise 102.5's Veda Howard wants you to know that you can embrace your mistakes to learn from them in the future as she shares some wise thoughts.

Veda Howard joins us from Praise 102.5 with more on moving forward after a mistake: 

Father's Day gifts dad will dig

Pike Nurseries recommends some gift idea for the gardener or bird watcher in your life.

Garden inspired gifts with Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries: 