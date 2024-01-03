Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 3, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

The Bougie Grazer: Just a few months ago, Atlanta entrepreneur Shandra Turner was in the Good Day Atlanta studio, helping us create the perfect Halloween party treats. And while we were thrilled by the food, we were even more excited about the special announcement Turner made during the live segment.

"I am opening up a brick-and-mortar," said Turner, founder of The Bougie Grazer. "Everyone who’s stuck with me for the past two years, it’s time to bring them somewhere."

And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got to explore that "somewhere" ourselves!

This morning, we made our first visit to Turner’s new artisan studio in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood, just down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Regular Good Day Atlanta viewers will be familiar with Turner and her The Bougie Grazer concept; built around the idea of "elegant snacking," Turner specializes in upscale charcuterie boards covered in fine meats, cheeses, and fruits. The business owner says the new brick-and-mortar spot will allow customers to easily design their dream boards, tailoring them to specific events and occasions.

"Just think of when you go in to make a sandwich: you can pick the items that you want. So, it is going to be a build-your-own-charcuterie," says Turner. "Now, you won’t have to build it. I will build it. But I’ll have all of the fixings there, and you can pick which meats you want, pick which cheese you want, so, it’s going to be a totally different concept."

The Castleberry Hill studio will also give Turner a "home base" in which to host regular workshops and events, and she says the space will also be available to rent for private events.

Shandra Turner has made the trip to the Good Day Atlanta studio so many times that we decided it was only fair that we make the trip out to see her. So, we spent the morning at The Bougie Grazer in Castleberry Hill, checking out the space and also designing our own charcuterie masterpieces. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting "bougie" with our favorite snacks!

Possible housing crash: Mortgage rates are dropping with a prediction in some cities of a possible housing market crash. But, where will it happen? Is Atlanta on that list of cities? FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has the information.

Muchacho and Chef Joe Schafer: Muchacho is rolling out new vegan options just in time for the new year. Chef Joe Schafer appeared on Good Day Atlanta to show off some of the new menu items.

Casting Call and Tess Hammock: Entertainment insider Tess Hammock is back with information on casting calls in the metro Atlanta area and Georgia. For example, Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is looking for extras who have karate experience.

Tony Harris talks about Casey Anthony case: The 2008 death of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony gripped the nation. Her mother was charged with her murder, but was eventually acquitted. Journalist Tony Harris is hosting a special with Casey Anthony's parents. They are responding to accusations that she has made about her dad's involvement in her daughter's death.

Jackie Paige and workouts for the new year: Radio personality and nutrition coach Jackie Paige is back on Good Day Atlanta with a list of workouts that may be beneficial to your fitness goals for the year.

You Gotta See This: Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz is expecting a child and had the perfect idea for a gender reveal.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pet of the Day is named Saban and is available from the Atlanta Humane Society.