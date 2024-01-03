Casting Call for Jan. 3, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/ Extras:

1. An action-comedy film for a major streaming service is filming on Jan. 20 and 21 and is looking for "student" roles ages 9 through 30, including teachers, school safety monitors, and athletes

This is a paid opportunity and all genders and ethnicities are encouraged to apply. There will be around 225 total background actors working in these scenes.

Learn more about the casting call here: https://hyltoncasting.com/acbgschool/

2. A Super Bowl commercial is filming on Jan. 10 in Smyrna. The shoot is looking for a person who is 18 years old or older to play a journalist.

Find out more here: https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/ctm-tba-commercial-nonsag-jan10?fbcl id=IwAR0dT5W9Ta7PA-W2kFgirRmxKq4a8Sg82gKI6IdkEXFkNDWwXDyQlv4nNdo

3. Netflix's "Cobra Kai" will film a dojo scene on Jan. 4 and 5. Extras must have karate experience.

Email your information to cobrakaiextras6@gmail.com

Crew:

1. Marketing/PR manager with Dagger Role. This role will promote public relations strategy for creative clients, develop talent campaigns, media relations, events, and social media.

Learn more here: https://dagger.rippling-ats.com/job/730576/marketing-pr-manager

Tess Hammock's helpful hints on how to be a great extra:

1. Be on time!

2. Practice your patience

3. Be kind and respectful of crew, talent, and fellow extras

4. Don’t look directly in the camera, over-act, or be distracting

5. Have fun and make friends!