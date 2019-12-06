Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 5, 2019

Theatrical Outfit celebrates the holidays at “Pemberley” : It’s been more than 200 years since Jane Austen wrote Pride and Prejudice, but contemporary audiences continue to fall in love with the classic novel of romance and its unforgettable characters. And now, Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit is bringing those characters (and a few new ones) to life in a production perfect for the holiday season.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is onstage now at Theatrical Outfit, with performances continuing through December 29th. Written by Georgia-native Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Carolyn Cook, the play is companion piece to the popular Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. So how are the two related? As the action of Miss Bennet takes place “upstairs” at Pemberley Estate, the action of The Wickhams is happening “downstairs” — where the characters must deal with the unexpected arrival of Mr. George Wickham. Didn’t see Miss Bennet: Christmas at Permberley during last year’s run? No problem — cast members say even those without much knowledge of Austen’s original novel will be able to understand and enjoy this production.

Tickets for The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley start at $15, and are available for purchase online here. Theatrical Outfit is located at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s, at 84 Luckie St. NW in Atlanta.

We couldn’t wait to check out this “expansion” of the Pride and Prejudice world, so we stopped by Theatrical Outfit for a first look. Click on the video player to hear more from the cast!

WEB LINK:

https://www.theatricaloutfit.org

Advertisement

https://www.theatricaloutfit.org/shows/the-wickhams-christmas-at-pemberley/

Stepp Stewart on Good Day Atlanta: This time of year ois all about traditions. And Stepp Stewart's "A Soulful Christmas" has become a local holiday tradition and is now in its eighth year. Stepp Stewart stops by Good Day Atlanta with actor Lamont Williams with a preview on what to expect from this year's production. For more information on "A Soulful Christmas," click here.

"Baking Christmas" set to feature actors Aloma Wright and Khalilah Joi: It's a movie that spreads little holiday cheer that the entire family can sink their teeth into. "Baking Christmas is an original holiday movie on OWN. It's a sweet story about sibling rivalry. When the ower of a successful bakery plans on retiring, her children set out to compete to inherit the family business. Acotrs Aloma Wright and Khalilah Joi stop by with a preview of the holiday movie. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.