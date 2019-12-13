Good Day Atlanta: Viewer information December 13, 2019

Cancer the Movie: Dr. William Sheals stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about "Cancer the Movie". His initiative to help give back to those most in need at St. Jude's.

The campaign collects funds to donate Defeat Cancer Teddy Bears to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dr. Sheals stopped by Good Day Atlanta to help spread holiday cheer with the “Defeat Cancer Teddy Bear” campaign.

Comedian Pablo Francisco: Comedian Pablo Francisco is in Atlanta this weekend performing at the Punchline comedy club.

He's most known for his unique talent to weave together his one of a kind aresenal of off the wall characters and spot-on impressions.

In addition to his comedy Central specials and DVD'S, Pablo's has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's The Show Biz Show with David Spade and Mind of Mencia. He has also been a cast member on the Fox Network's sketch comedy show Mad TV.

For more information on the show this weekend at the "Punchline" click here.

Pike Nurseries DIY Wreath: Pike Nurseries visits Good Day Atlanta to give tips on Do it Yourself holiday wreaths. Now is the time to plan and prep for those holiday parties or dinners, and we can't forget the front door decor. Below are three fun and easy ideas to deecorate a wreath that'll greet your guest.

Idea 1: Creative Clippings

Take a plain wreath and jazz it up with extra greenery – from your own garden! Use clippings from your Christmas tree if you pruned branches off Snip branches from evergreens in your landscape, such as: Cypress Juniper Pine Holly Magnolia Yew Boxwood Camellias …and herbs like rosemary, lavender and sage

The trick is to have a variety of clippings,

then repeat as you go around the wreath to create visual harmony

Incorporate color with… Foliage options such as: Nandina ‘Sunshine’ Anise Berries, too: Holly Nandina Juniper

Idea 2: Delightful Decor

Gather old Christmas figurines, ornaments and extra décor pieces that don’t fit on your tree and mantel to use on a wreath!

Use ornaments and small figurines like trees, deer, snowmen, etc.

Adhere with floral wire and/or hot glue

Add a string of battery-operated lights (if desired)

Idea 3: Faux Real

Fresh wreaths are wonderful but if you’re looking for a mess-free, longer-lasting option – opt for a faux wreath.

You can add any number of items to dress up a faux wreath, such as: Battery-operated lights Ornaments or small décor items Faux plants including succulents, blooms, etc.

Battery-operated lights

Ornaments or small décor items

Faux plants including succulents, blooms, etc.

Pet of the Day: Best Friends Animal Society in a married couple for a possible adoption. Dogs "Mister and Misses" would bring joy to any home. For more information on the pair and what's happening at Best Friends Animal Society click here.