Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 8, 2023

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Toys for Tots and FOX 5 Atlanta: This weekend, if you are shopping for Christmas gifts, we have a favor to ask. Please consider buying an extra toy and donate it to this year's Toys For Tots campaign. Good Day Atlanta reporter Paul Milliken was at their warehouse Friday morning and has all the details on how you can help.

Burgers With Buck: Whenever a burger joint makes it onto a Best of Atlanta list, Burgers With Buck takes notice. The burger was found at Park Bar on Walton Street directly across from Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

Buy now, pay later: If your wallet is feeling the pinch because of inflation, it may be tempting to purchase Christmas gifts using a buy now, pay later option. But, there may be strings attached and you could end up paying far more than you planned for an item. FOX 5 I-Team's Dabna Fowle has advance on choosing to use buy now, pay later option.

Dr. Taz and holiday health: Dr. Tax Bhatia joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to talk about the top holiday health traps to avoid.

Falcons Friday: The Atlanta Falcons are celebrating a milestone. They are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Falcons' 1998 team. Several of the players will return this weekend to reunite for a special tribute, including Ray Buchanan.

Holiday Etiquette: Carol Rey from The Elite School of Etiquette appeared on Good Day Atlanta to give tips on how to navigate gift giving and more this holiday season.

You Gotta See This: A bear in Longwood, Florida, destroyed a home's holiday display before taking off with one of the decorative Christmas reindeer.

Pike Nurseries: Pike Nurseries was on Good Day Atlanta on Friday to show us how to create a beautiful wreath for our homes.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pet of the Day is named Tagliatelle or Tag. He is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix who loves people and going on walks. He is available from Angels Among Us.