Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 8, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Having fun at the Toys for Tots warehouse

If you're planning on doing some holiday shopping this weekend, pick up an extra toy if you can. Good Day's Paul Milliken visited the Toys for Tots warehouse to meet some special guests and talk about how you can make the holiday special for metro Atlanta children.

Toys for Tots and FOX 5 Atlanta: This weekend, if you are shopping for Christmas gifts, we have a favor to ask. Please consider buying an extra toy and donate it to this year's Toys For Tots campaign. Good Day Atlanta reporter Paul Milliken was at their warehouse Friday morning and has all the details on how you can help.

Burgers With Buck: Whenever a burger joint makes it onto a Best of Atlanta list, Burgers With Buck takes notice. The burger was found at Park Bar on Walton Street directly across from Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. 

The Pros and Cons of Buy Now, Pay Later'

Many shoppers have been looking more closely at the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option, and it can help, but it can do more harm than good. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle explains the rewards and risks for the payment option.

Buy now, pay later: If your wallet is feeling the pinch because of inflation, it may be tempting to purchase Christmas gifts using a buy now, pay later option. But, there may be strings attached and you could end up paying far more than you planned for an item. FOX 5 I-Team's Dabna Fowle has advance on choosing to use buy now, pay later option.

Avoid these three holiday health traps

It's the season of overindulging in food, drinks, staying up to late, and more. Staying healthy during the holidays is no easy task, but Dr. Taz Bhatia with CentreSpring MD shares some advice with Alyse Eady on how to avoid holiday health traps.

Dr. Taz and holiday health: Dr. Tax Bhatia joined Good Day Atlanta on Friday to talk about the top holiday health traps to avoid.

Falcons' 1998 team reunites for milestone

The Atlanta Falcons are celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 1998 team with a tribute and special events.

Falcons Friday: The Atlanta Falcons are celebrating a milestone. They are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Falcons' 1998 team. Several of the players will return this weekend to reunite for a special tribute, including Ray Buchanan.

Holiday etiquette tips from Carol Rey

Etiquette and respecting others should definitely be something we all should be mindful of during the stress of the holidays. Carol Rey, author and owner of the Elite School of Etiquette, shares tips for how to stay polite during the season and through the new year.

Holiday Etiquette: Carol Rey from The Elite School of Etiquette appeared on Good Day Atlanta to give tips on how to navigate gift giving and more this holiday season.

Bear steal house's holiday decorations

A bear in Longwood, Florida apparently was feeling like the Grinch when he destroyed a house's holiday display and took off with one of its reindeer.

You Gotta See This: A bear in Longwood, Florida, destroyed a home's holiday display before taking off with one of the decorative Christmas reindeer.

How to make your wreath stand out

There are so many things you can add to a normal wreath to help it pop in its own unique way. The experts at Pike Nurseries shares some ideas for giving your wreath some extra flair.

Pike Nurseries: Pike Nurseries was on Good Day Atlanta on Friday to show us how to create a beautiful wreath for our homes. 

Meet Tagliatelle: Our Pet of the Day

Tagliatelle wants to be your outdoor adventure partner. He loves people and going on walks and sniffing all the smells.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pet of the Day is named Tagliatelle or Tag. He is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix who loves people and going on walks. He is available from Angels Among Us