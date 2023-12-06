Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 6, 2023

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured segments and guests:
Great Toy Drop returns this weekend
We're just a few weeks away from Christmas morning, which means we need your help to get metro Atlanta kids a holiday to remember. Making a difference for a local child is as easy as dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to your local Publix.
Toys for Tots: We're just a few weeks away from Christmas but not all children in the metro Atlanta will be waking up to gifts under tree. That's why we need your help to make this a Christmas to remember. This year's Toys for Tots campaign is underway and you can help by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to your local Publix. Good Day Atlanta reporter Paul Milliken has the details on the toy drive.
Christine Sperow's holiday decorating hacks
When she's not breaking the news of the day on FOX 5, Christine Sperow is firing up power drills and testing projects around her home. She came in a little bit early to show Good Day's Sharon Lawson and Joanne Feldman some of her holiday decorating ideas.
More holiday décor hacks from Christine Sperow
FOX 5 Christine Sperow shows how to make a Christmas Tree out of ornaments and a glue gun.
Holiday décor hacks from Christine Sperow: Check out these holiday décor hacks from FOX 5 anchor Christine Sperow.
Avoid lost luggage during holiday travel
Record high travel is expected this holiday season, and that means that there's a risk your luggage doesn't make it to your final destination. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle explains some simple tips you can do to make your bag stand out.
Lost luggage: Losing your mind over lost luggage during the holiday season is a real thing. It can ruin an entire trip. There are some things you can do to help prevent your bag from being lost or accidentally taken by someone else. FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has the tips.
Making Hanukkah treats with Aziza
Hanukkah begins at sundown Thursday evening, and there are several delicious foods you should have to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Tal Baum, the founder of Aziza, joins Joanne Feldman to offer some help to your Hanukkah menu.
Aziza: Hannukah begins tomorrow night and local restaurant Aziza is offering a special menu in celebration.
How to save money on holiday gifting
If you're stressed out about holiday shopping and need a little help saving a buck, we've got you covered. Radio personality Beasy Baybie shares some ideas about how to save on gifting for the holidays.
Beasy Babie: If you want to play Santa this year and pass out presents, you don't have to go broke doing it. Radio personality Beasy Baybie has a few tips on getting gifts on a bidget.
How to protect your dog from 'mystery illness'
The American Veterinary Medical Association is asking vets to report any unusual cases of respiratory illnesses in dogs they are treating. This comes as experts across the country are trying to figure out what is sickening hundreds of dogs across multiple states, including here in Georgia. FOX 5 Medical Team's Beth Galvin shares tips on how you can protect your dog.
Mysterious respiratory illness: For a couple of months, veterinarian John Younker, medical director of Common Companion Vet Co., has been seeing a jump in the number of dogs coming into his Atlanta practice with respiratory infections.
Happy birthday to Good Day's Palmer McCann
Natalie McCann's daughter Palmer is turn 1 year old today. She loves reading books, has five teeth, and scoots around by doing what looks like a bear crawl.
Happy Birthday, Palmer: FOX 5's Natalie McCann's daughter is turning one year old today. She is already saying "mama" and "dada," has 5 teeth, and enjoys "reading" books.
Meet Burke: Our Pet of the Day
Burke's siblings have all found home, but he's still waiting for a perfect match. He's a mellow puppy who is ready to be your couch potato.
Pet of the Day: Meet Burke, our Pet of the Day.