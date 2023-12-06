Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 6, 2023

Here are today's featured segments and guests:

Toys for Tots: We're just a few weeks away from Christmas but not all children in the metro Atlanta will be waking up to gifts under tree. That's why we need your help to make this a Christmas to remember. This year's Toys for Tots campaign is underway and you can help by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to your local Publix. Good Day Atlanta reporter Paul Milliken has the details on the toy drive.

Holiday décor hacks from Christine Sperow: Check out these holiday décor hacks from FOX 5 anchor Christine Sperow.

Lost luggage: Losing your mind over lost luggage during the holiday season is a real thing. It can ruin an entire trip. There are some things you can do to help prevent your bag from being lost or accidentally taken by someone else. FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has the tips.



Aziza: Hannukah begins tomorrow night and local restaurant Aziza is offering a special menu in celebration.

Beasy Babie: If you want to play Santa this year and pass out presents, you don't have to go broke doing it. Radio personality Beasy Baybie has a few tips on getting gifts on a bidget.

Mysterious respiratory illness: For a couple of months, veterinarian John Younker, medical director of Common Companion Vet Co., has been seeing a jump in the number of dogs coming into his Atlanta practice with respiratory infections.

Pet of the Day: Meet Burke, our Pet of the Day.

