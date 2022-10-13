Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 13, 2022

Hiram Hornets are your High 5 Sports Team of The Week: Pete Fominaya coached the Hiram Hornets to one of this season's most unexpected victories on Friday night. The Hornets defeated No. 4 Calhoun 44-34 last week in a Region 7-5A game. Hiram is 4-3 this season after 1-9 and 1-10 finishes. Fominaya came to Hiram in 2018 after successful stints at Gulf Coast and Lehigh in Florida. Hurricane Ian destroyed much of his hometown, and Fominaya is still in close contact with many friends and family who continue to piece their lives back together because of the storm.

Joe Chrest talks "Stranger Things" and new series on Peacock: He is best known for his work on "Stranger Things," filmed there in Atlanta, and up next he will be on the Peacock series, "A Friend of the Family" which premieres on October 6th. Other upcoming projects include Martin Scorcese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Lisa Frankenstein" where he stars opposite Kathryn Newton and is directed by Robin Williams' daughter. He's prominently featured in "Zelda and Ganymede," opposite David Koechner and Robyn Lively.

Malcolm Mitchell talks new book "Hey Georgia": "Hey Georgia," was distributed to 80,000 GA pre-k students last week as part of GA Pre-K Week, through the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. You can get your copy through the UGA Boosktore Read with Malcolm FREE Virtual Reading Challenges. They are in their 6th year of these programs, with more than 350,000 participants so far. For more information click here.

Fire and Safety expert of Teligan Eddie Farrow give tips for Fire Safety Prevention Week: Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. For more information on tips click here.

Scheme Queens: "Scheme Queens" brings an exciting black girl magic jewelry heist thriller to the big screen. "Scheme Queens" is an urban mix between "Set It Off" & the slick heist comedy of "Ocean’s 11". This soon to be cult classic is about Sam (Brii Renee') , Lauryn (B. Simone ) , Zoe (Jacky Oh) and Audra (Ernestine Johnson Morrison), who find themselves down on their luck and decide to rob Trip (Jason Louder), a ruthless Rastafarian jewel thief, by conning his second in command, Mark (Andreas Thomas). Find out how these women join forces and concoct a secret plan to get the bag! Watch the trailer here.

Chadwick Boyd gives us a fun fall pumpkin recipe: All of these beautiful pumpkins we use for Halloween and fall decorations, can actually be eaten. Chadwick Boyd is here with us today to tell us how to cook them with a very simple one pot dish.

Pumpkin & Tomato with Olives & Feta

This dish is inspired by my Mama’s love of olives and feta cheese – there’s not one holiday where we don’t have olives of any kind on the table. I also love different uses of pumpkin beyond the traditional pie. This dish blends those two ideas together, and over the last few years, has become a requested holiday dish. I usually use a jar of our family’s homemade canned tomatoes, but canned San Marzanos work wonderfully as well. Fresh marjoram is the most underappreciated and underutilized fresh herb in my opinion; it marries the pumpkin and tomato seamlessly. While pumpkins are my preference for this dish, butternut, delicata or acorn squash are sublime substitutes.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 2½-3 pound sugar pumpkin, peeled and cut longways into ½-inch pieces

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4-5 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives

4-5 ounces French feta cheese (or other soft feta)

1½ tablespoons fresh marjoram leaves

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Directions

Heat a Dutch oven on medium-high for 2 minutes. Add the olive oil and wait until it shimmers, 2 more minutes. Place as many pieces of the pumpkin cut side down in the oil. Cook for 10 minutes, turning with tongs, to caramelize all the sides.

Add the tomatoes, garlic and salt. Stir with a wooden spoon. Cover slightly. Continue cooking for 20-30 minutes until the pumpkin is tender with a knife. Break up the tomato pieces with the backside of the wooden spoon. Take off the heat.

Transfer to a large platter. Layer the feta cheese and olives on top. Finish with the marjoram. Add black pepper to taste.

Serve.