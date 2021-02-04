Chef La La dishes on his fried deviled eggs recipe

There may not be many parties happening this year for the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some good food.

Chef La La demonstrates a delicious way to spruce up your deviled eggs with his fried deviled eggs recipe.

Fried Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 cup flour seasoned with salt and pepper

4 eggs

1 cup panko breadcrumbs seasoned with salt and pepper

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons pickle relish of choice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon hot sauce optional

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

oil, for frying

paprika, and chopped bacon for garnish optional

Steps

Heat cooking oil for deep-frying in a medium-size pan over medium heat or deep fryer set at 350 degrees Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Gently separate the cooked egg white from the yolk and remove to a medium bowl. Coat the cooked egg white in flour, eggs, and panko bread crumbs. Carefully place eggs into the hot oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes, flipping halfway through. (If using a medium pan) Remove from pan or fryer and drain excess oil on a paper towel. Add mayonnaise, relish, mustard, hot sauce, salt, and pepper to the yolks and whisk until smooth. Fill a piping bag or plastic sandwich bag with yolk mixture. Pipe mixture back into the fried egg white and dust with paprika and bacon

For your private chef or small catering needs follow Chef La La on Instagram @Lahellams.