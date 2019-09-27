Find out what 'Wisdom Nuggets' are with Veda Howard from Praise 102.5

Praise 102.5's Veda Howard talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about "Wisdom Nuggets."

Every weekend on her radio show, Veda Hoaward shares two "Wisdom Nuggets" with listeners. She explains that they are inspiring or encouraging quotes from herself, a business mogul, bumper stickers, or everywhere in between.

She also accompanies the quotes with scripture.

For more information on Veda Howard and her "Wisdom Nuggets" or Praise 1025.5 click here.