Craig Robinson tapped to host 'The Masked Singer' spinoff 'The Masked Dancer'

“The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers.

Actor Craig Robinson is set to host Fox's newest celebrity competition series called the "The Masked Dancer".

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Craig Robinson of 'Dolemite Is my name' attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Expand

FOX News reports Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale will make up the panel of judges.

Fox previously announced Ellen DeGeneres was selected to produce “The Masked Dancer,” a celebrity competition show based on “The Masked Singer” and a segment that DeGeneres originated on her talk show, according to FOX News.

Contestants will perform unique dances while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

"This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ with a lot more krumping," DeGeneres said in a statement, referring to a style of street dancing, "and I cannot wait!"

'The Masked Singer' is set to premiere in December.

