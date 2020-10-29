Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
9
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:32 AM EDT until THU 7:20 PM EDT, Forsyth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Craig Robinson tapped to host 'The Masked Singer' spinoff 'The Masked Dancer'

By FOX News
Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta

“The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers.

Actor Craig Robinson is set to host Fox's newest celebrity competition series called the "The Masked Dancer".

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Craig Robinson of 'Dolemite Is my name' attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty

Expand

FOX News reports Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale will make up the panel of judges.

Fox previously announced Ellen DeGeneres was selected to produce “The Masked Dancer,” a celebrity competition show based on “The Masked Singer” and a segment that DeGeneres originated on her talk show, according to FOX News.

Contestants will perform unique dances while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

"This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ with a lot more krumping," DeGeneres said in a statement, referring to a style of street dancing, "and I cannot wait!"

'The Masked Singer' is set to premiere in December. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.