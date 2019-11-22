Chef Jernard Wells cooks up smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese recipe

He's known as "the chef of love" but on Friday he stops by Good Day Atlanta to spread some Thanksgiving food love. Chef Jernard Wells shared a delicious smoked gouda macaroni and cheese recipe for viewers.

For today's recipe see below. For more information on Chef Jernard Wells click here.

Smoked gouda macaroni recipe from Chef Jernard Wells:

6 cups chicken Stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 pound small elbow macaroni

2 tablespoons plus

1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 Teaspoon of Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon of Smoked Paprika

1/4 pound smoked Gouda cheese, grated

1/4 pound of Provolone cheese grated

1/4 pound of Medium Cheddar grated

1/4 pound Mozzarella grated

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Put the chicken stock, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and the oil in a large, heavy saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. In a separate medium size, saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Slowly add the heavy cream, whisking constantly. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, Nutmeg, Smoked paprika and the white pepper continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 8 minutes. Remove the white sauce from the heat and stir in the cheese. Continue stirring until the cheese melts. Lightly grease a 6 1/2 by 10-inch casserole dish with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon butter. Combine the cheese sauce and macaroni in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Pour into the prepared casserole dish top with Italian bread crumbs and bake until lightly golden on top, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve.