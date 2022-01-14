Try The Club Burger at Chops in Buckhead

It is an iconic Atlanta restaurant known for USDA prime aged steaks and delicious fresh seafood flown in daily, and it is consistently ranked among the top steakhouses in the country.

If you’ve never been to Chops in Buckhead, you should definitely add it to your to-do list, and if you have been to Chops, but never tried The Club Burger, you might want to go ahead and put that on your list as well.

So what kind of person goes to a high-end steakhouse and orders a burger? The answer (other than yours truly, of course), a lot of folks, especially at lunch.

The Club Burger is not on the dinner menu, but the news is good for my fellow burger lovers, if you want it at dinner time, Executive Chef Ryan Delesandro and company will hook you up.

Let’s start with the meat, the patty is a special chuck, brisket, and short rib blend. They will cook it any way you like it. It is a thick enough to cook to temperature, but thin enough to cook all the way through while still retaining it’s juiciness. It is topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. All of that is served on a house baked brioche bun that is toasted to perfection. Think of it like that backyard burger of your youth that brings back so many great memories, only made with the highest quality of ingredients and by a highly trained professional chef.

Advertisement