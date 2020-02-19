Atlanta Rapper K Camp to perform at Atlanta Hawks game on February 22, 2020

The Hawks take on the Mavericks for a big match up on the hardwood at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February 22. The game will feature All-Stars Trae Young and Luka Doncic. Also during the game fans will be able to enjoy a performance from the multi-platinum hip hop star K Camp.

K Camp released his song "Lottery" which turned into a viral sensation after an Atlanta teenager choreographed a dance known as the "renegade dance challenge". The video was released on social media platform 'Tik Tok' and has since gone viral on other social media platforms.

K Camp released a video of the teen and her friend performing the dance on Valentine's Day with him on Twitter.

For more information on this weekend's Hawks vs.Mavericks game click here.