Live results Georgia Democratic Primary 2026 all races
ATLANTA - Most polls across Georgia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, as voters across the Peach State cast their ballots in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.
At the top of the ticket, the spotlight remains fixed on the race for governor, where a crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed the term-limited Brian Kemp. The Democratic primary features prominent figures such as former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, all seeking to flip the governor's mansion in November.
Voters are also weighing in on the primary for the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff prepares to defend his seat.
Race results
For all other election results, click here.