LIVE election results: Trump-Harris 9 p.m. Georgia update

The Brief The vote estimate sits at 62 percent. Early numbers show Trump leading over Harris in the Peach State. It is still too soon to call the presidential race in Georgia.



Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are looking to secure Georgia's 16 electoral votes. Early numbers indicate Trump with a lead over Harris, but with data dumps expected in the coming hours from several blue-leaning counties, like Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Clayton, it is still too early to call the race.

After delays at Fulton County polling locations due to bomb threats, Fulton County election officials say they hope to have votes tabulated by 11 p.m.

GEORGIA ELECTION NIGHT LIVE UPDATES

Below is a break-down of results coming in on the Trump-Harris race in Georgia, which is broken down county-by-county. You have the ability to see the ballots counted, uncounted votes, and the county leader. For other race results, click here. For local county race results:

COBB | DEKALB | FAYETTE | FORSYTH | FULTON | GWINNETT | COUNTIES A-G | COUNTIES H-Z

As of 9 p.m. on election night, here is where Trump and Harris stand:

RACE RESULTS: 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION HUB

What are the swing states?

Georgia is one of seven key swing states experts have identified that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election. The other swing states are: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the White House, and these swing states have a collective 93 votes that will ultimately decide who wins.