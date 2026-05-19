Live results: Georgia Primary 2026 counties A-G

The Brief Look here for live election results for Georgia counties listed A-G. Initial data drops right after 7 p.m. will largely reflect the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during Georgia's three-week early voting window, often providing an immediate indicator of candidate strength before Election Day precincts report. In Georgia, primary candidates must secure more than 50% of the vote to win the nomination outright.



FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking the 2026 Georgia primary election results as voters across the state head to the ballot box to set the stage for November’s critical midterm match ups. At the top of the ticket, a crowded field of high-profile candidates is vying to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp, while voters are also weighing in on a pivotal U.S. Senate primary and competitive key contests across all 14 of the state’s congressional districts.

Below is a listing of real-time results and updates as precincts begin reporting across the state after polls officially close at 7 p.m. Refresh this page frequently for the latest vote counts throughout the night, and click here to check local down-ballot contests and comprehensive county-by-county breakdowns.

For other results, click here.