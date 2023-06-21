How to get tickets to fish fry to benefit families of Spalding County deputies

article

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is working to help two of their families.

It is holding a fish fry on Friday, July 14 to help the families of Lt. Nick and Rachel Bruce as well as Deputy Kyle Mason.

Rachel Bruce, who is an administrative assistant for the sheriff’s office, recently was diagnosed with fibrosing mediastinitis, which causes scar-tissue build-up in the lungs, blocking blood flow to the lungs and obstructing the windpipe. Her husband, Lt. Nick Bruce, will be having to go back and forth to Vanderbilt University in Nashville for her procedures. She needs stints put into the lung and a type of chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, K-9 handler Deputy Kyle Mason’s son, Logan, is going through a struggle of his own. LoGan has cerebral palsy and recently had SDR surgery, a spinal surgery that will help Logan become mobile with the least amount of assistance possible. He is currently enduring a long stay in the hospital, where he does therapy 7 days a week. That therapy will continue when he gets home as well. His family says he has been keeping a smile on his face through it all.

However, the two families could really use support from the public, which is why they have organized the fish fry. For $15 a plate, folks can get fish, fries, slaw, hushpuppies, a drink, dessert, and still be helping Rachel and Logan. All the proceeds will go to medical and travel expenses.

The event will be held July 14 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Conner-Westbury Fellowship Hall behind the chapel. Folks can dine in or carry out.

For tickets, call Keith Duncan at 770-294-6943 or Joanna LaFortune at 770-467-5409. Tickets are also available at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office located at 401 Justice Blvd. in Griffin. Deputies are also looking for volunteers would like to help sell tickets.