LIVE Georgia election results: Ballot measures

Millions of Georgians will hit the polls Tuesday to decide the next President of the United States, but that's not the only thing they'll vote on. There are two amendments and one referendum printed on every Georgian's ballot.

Here's what they mean:

What questions are on Georgia's ballot?

Homestead Exemption

"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to provide by general law for a state-wide homestead exemption that serves to limit increases in the assessed value of homesteads, but which any county, consolidated government, municipality, or local school system may opt out of upon the completion of certain procedures?"

The first ballot question concerns a homestead exemption, where voting "yes" means allowing state lawmakers to cap home property assessments based on the prior year’s inflation rate. While this could result in lower tax increases, it may also reduce funding for schools and local governments.

State Tax Court

"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide for the Georgia Tax Court to be vested with the judicial power of the state and to have venue, judges, and jurisdiction concurrent with superior courts?'

The second question addresses the creation of tax courts. A "yes" vote would lead to the establishment of a new court focused solely on state tax cases.

Personal property tax exemption

"Do you approve the Act that increases an exemption from property tax for all tangible personal property from $7,500.00 to $20,000.00?"

The third question proposes an increase in the tax exemption for personal property used in business. A "yes" vote would raise the exemption from $7,500 to $20,000.

Results of Georgia ballot measures

