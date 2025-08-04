Bus stop forecast: Georgia remains under Flood Watch until Tuesday

The Brief A widespread Flood Watch is in effect for over 70 Georgia counties through Tuesday evening due to multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms, with the risk of flash flooding and cooler-than-normal temperatures. The rain is driven by a wedge pattern bringing cooler air from the Atlantic, with Gulf moisture contributing to saturated ground conditions and heightened flash flooding risk; temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s, which is unusual for August. Tropical Storm Dexter is located north-northwest of Bermuda, moving northeast with no immediate threat to the U.S., while meteorologists monitor potential developments in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.



Expect to bring an umbrella or raincoat to the bus stop on Tuesday morning.

A widespread Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening for more than 70 Georgia counties as multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue to saturate the state, bringing the risk of flash flooding and keeping temperatures unseasonably cool.

Flood Watch in Georgia

What we know:

A Flood Watch is in effect for Murray, Gilmer, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, and Wheeler counties until Tuesday evening.

The rain will stick around for one more day and so will the threat of flooding. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast over the next 48 hours over much of Georgia. About one to four inches, with some isolated totals as high as 5 inches, have already fallen since Saturday. Another one to three inches, with isolated areas reaching up to six inches, through Tuesday evening.

Cooler than normal temperatures

What they're saying:

"Showers through the night, and they’re not going anywhere," Chandley said. "They’re kind of off and on."

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through much of the day Tuesday, which Chandley said would be highly unusual for August.

"If we hang out in the 60s today, [it will] be the first time we’ve had a day like that in August since back in 2013," he said.

The ‘wedge’ returns

Dig deeper:

The rain is being driven by a wedge pattern bringing in cooler air from the Atlantic, combined with Gulf moisture pushing over the top. A slow warming trend is expected to begin midweek as the wedge breaks down.

Moderate rainfall is forecast to continue moving northward through Tuesday.

"There are no thunderstorms to speak of—hard pressed to find any of those across the Southeast," Chandley said, though a few isolated storms may occur in extreme South Georgia.

Some areas, especially south and east of the metro, have already seen several inches of rain over the past two days, leading to saturated ground conditions and a heightened risk of flash flooding.

"We could see some additional rainfall, some higher amounts, and we got a rapid rise of water in the flood-prone areas," Chandley said. "The ground is just saturated—everything’s just going to kind of run off."

Rain chances remain elevated through Tuesday, with drier and warmer weather expected to build in by late week.

Summer to return this week

What's next:

As the week progresses, temperatures are expected to gradually climb back into the 70s and beyond, with more typical summer conditions returning by the weekend.

Rain chances will gradually decrease by Thursday as the wedge weakens and high pressure returns, bringing back more typical summertime heat and humidity by the weekend. Scattered afternoon storms will remain possible each day through early next week. Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to stay weather-aware and monitor updates from local officials.

Georgia regional forecast

Local perspective:

Atlanta: Rain and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday evening with a high near 72. The chance of rain diminishes slightly by Wednesday, with temperatures slowly rebounding into the low 80s by Thursday.

Rome and LaGrange: Expect highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, with periodic showers continuing into midweek.

Athens and Gainesville: Steady rain will keep highs in the low 70s Tuesday before gradual clearing and warmer temperatures return later in the week.

Blairsville: The highest rain totals are expected here, with an 80% chance of rain Tuesday and continuing showers through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Dexter

Big picture view:

While Georgia deals with flooding, meteorologists are keeping an eye on activity in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Dexter, located about 275 miles north-northwest of Bermuda, is moving northeast at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the 5 p.m. AST advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect," forecasters said, noting the storm is expected to maintain its current strength before transitioning into a post-tropical system later this week.

"Storm Dexter right now [is] north of Bermuda, not a threat," Chandley said. "But we could possibly see Erin form here in the next several days out in the Atlantic. No immediate threats at all here in the U.S."

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring several tropical waves across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. One wave in the eastern Atlantic is producing scattered convection, while another in the western Caribbean is bringing showers to Central America. No significant development is expected in the near term.