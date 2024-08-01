Douglas County welcomes new educators this new school year

On its first day of school, Douglas County Schools welcomed 284 new teachers to its system. Recruiting and retaining teachers is a key issue for districts across the state and nation.

Douglas County has two educators starting their careers this week.

Former Georgia Bulldogs football player tackles new career

Alexander High School Physical Education teacher Trey Blount is a former University of Georgia wide receiver.

"I am pretty nervous," says Blount. "I played in a lot of big games, but this one is up there."

The former Bulldog is excited about beginning his teaching career and his coaching career.

He will be coaching wide receivers for the Cougars.

"Right now, I'm a Cougar, yeah, I was a Dawg, but once a Cougar, always a Cougar, and I'm a Cougar now," Blount says.

His task in the classroom and gym is not just about teaching sports and fitness, but life lessons, just as his coaches and teachers did for him.

"Teach them discipline," he says. "Football, weight training taught me that."

Douglas County High School alum returns as teacher

Over at Douglas County High School, Lelani Smith has returned to her alma mater to work in the International Baccalaureate program. The 22-year-old rookie educator rejoined the very program that she herself graduated from at 18.

Smith graduated from Georgia Tech with a master's in modern languages at the age of 20. She earned college credit while matriculating in the high school IB program. It was during her master's program that she truly knew she wanted to teach.

"Something that made me feel great inside was having a role in someone's path to explore," recalls Smith.

Smith's journey from her early high school days of wanting to be a doctor to switching majors while in college has taught her an important lesson about herself: stand firm.

"On any decision, comment, and not back down, be flexible but not back down easily," she says.