Winter Weather Advisory for north Georgia; Flash Flood Watch for south of metro Atlanta

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for extreme north Georgia for the threat of 1 to 2 inches of snow and light ice accumulations.

Areas farther south are under a special weather statement suggesting the possibility for black ice through sunrise Friday. There will be an elevated risk for black ice on overpasses and bridges, so use extra caution in those areas.

GDOT ISSUES WARNING ABOUT BLACK ICE THROUGH FRIDAY

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for just south of metro Atlanta with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with the same system. The runoff could accumulate in low-lying areas and cause streams, creeks, and rivers to quickly rise. It also could cause ponding on roadways.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for northeast and portions of north-central Georgia from 5 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. Officials say you should plan on slippery road conditions in the morning or evening commute.

Advertisement

Some schools in extreme north Georgia have opted to either close Friday or delay their school start times.

LIST OF CURRENT CLOSINGS

This advisory does not include metro Atlanta, where most of us will see more rain Thursday morning, ending by afternoon. There is a concern early Friday morning with freezing temperatures.

NEWTON COUNTY COMMUNITY BRACES FOR POTENTIAL FLOODING, SECOND TIME WEEKS

The counties affected by the advisory include Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin and White.

The biggest problem from all of this will be the rise in area streams, creeks, rivers and lakes due to the heavy rain expected. Through Thursday most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Areas of black ice will be a concern early Friday morning, as temperatures drop below freezing in many spots.

Drier air will move in for Friday through Sunday with lots of sunshine for the weekend.

WATCH THE SNOWFALL IN NORTH GEORGIA

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.