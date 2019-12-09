Week begins with rainfall, followed by cooler temps

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking rain in north Georgia to kick off the week.

Various waves of rain will pass through the state Monday, tapering off by the afternoon hours.

Ahead of a cold front, the rain will pick back up and increase on Tuesday. Overall, Tuesday will be wetter than Monday with rain expected in the morning and afternoon.

The risk of any wintry mix as the rain is exiting early Wednesday morning is small and only for our far northern counties briefly before sunrise. Travel impacts aren't expected.

Temperatures will be chillier Wednesday and Thursday, with lots of sunshine.

Rain will be likely again on Friday, with higher rainfall totals compared to anything we get on Monday or Tuesday.

