Videos depict dangerous flood waters washing away cars in Birmingham

Residents in Birmingham, Alabama, are dealing with heavy flooding that's affecting even downtown streets.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning in the southern area of Birmingham. A reported 3 inches of rain already fell as slow-moving storms continue to move over the same areas on Wednesday afternoon.

NWS Birmingham shared reports of water rescues.

NWS pleaded with drivers to turn around and avoid roads as footage emerged of cars trapped in floodwaters.

This story is developing.

