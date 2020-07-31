Tropical Storm Warning for Georgia coast, Isaías forecast to become a hurricane

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Georgia coast, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the southeast U.S.

As of Monday morning, the Tropical Storm Warning was in place from the Flagler/Volusia county line in Florida to the South Santee River in South Carolina. A Hurricane Warning is posted from the South Santee River, SC to Surf City, NC as Isaias is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane with winds slightly stronger than the current 70 mph maximum sustained winds.

Only minor strengthening is necessary to bring it onshore along the SC/NC coasts in the next 24 hours as a hurricane.

Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Monday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm was centered about 280 miles SSW of Myrtle Beach, SC, and is moving north at 9 mph.

Advertisement

The tropical storm is expected to ride along the east coast of Florida and make a close pass to the Georgia coast. This means that the Georgia coast will experience dangerous rip currents and high seas the next couple of days.

August 2, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team Graphic

Since Isaías won't make landfall along the Georgia coast, that will limit the amount of wind, flooding, and storm surge in that area.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

MORE: Georgians urged to stay vigiliant, prepare ahead of Isaias

Here in north Georgia, we are in between Isaias offshore and a cold front approaching from the northwest. The approaching front will help fire up numerous showers and storms throughout the day. By afternoon, some of those storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Census: Estimated 79 million people in the path of Isaias

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to post updates on the new information for Isaías on social media all weekend long.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.