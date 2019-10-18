Tropical Storm Nestor to impact Georgia's weather this weekend

A messy Saturday is ahead for north Georgia as Tropical Storm Nestor comes this way.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle early Saturday morning and spread rain and wind throughout Georgia.

The heaviest rain and stronger winds will remain south and east of Atlanta, but most of north Georgia will be rather raw through the day Saturday.

There is a Wind Advisory for areas south of Thomaston to Lexington.

Rainfall will be beneficial for most of north Georgia is in an extreme drought.

