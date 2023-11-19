Thanksgiving forecast unveiled for North Georgia

As we gear up for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, the prolonged dry spell in north Georgia is about to meet its match. Brace yourselves, as thunderstorms and heavy rain are poised to make a grand entrance overnight Monday, ushering in a weather transformation just in time for Thanksgiving.

Monday's Prelude:

Monday sets the stage with increasing clouds and a sprinkling of late-day showers, a prelude to the significant weather shift expected on Tuesday. Strong, gusty winds may steal the spotlight late Monday into Tuesday evening as a frontal system sweeps through the region. While severe winds aren't in the forecast, the FOX 5 Storm Team is anticipating gusts exceeding 30 mph throughout Tuesday.

Tuesday's Showdown:

Thunderstorms will take center stage before bidding farewell early Wednesday morning. The accompanying cold front will usher in cooler and breezier conditions, setting the tone for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Eve and Day:

As Thanksgiving Eve arrives, below-average temperatures settle in, promising a crisp and breezy atmosphere.

Thursday kicks off with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with highs reaching only the upper 50s by afternoon. Clouds are set to increase, creating a cozy backdrop for Thanksgiving gatherings.

Black Friday Twist:

While Thanksgiving is set to be cool and cloudy, Black Friday introduces a brief plot twist. A passing system will bring a round of scattered showers early on Black Friday, but fear not – drier and slightly warmer conditions are expected to filter in just in time for the weekend.

In the grand spectacle of weather leading up to Thanksgiving, Mother Nature is pulling out all the stops. So, pack your umbrella and dress in layers.