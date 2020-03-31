Tens of thousands without power after severe storms rip through parts of west Georgia, Atlanta metro

More than 20,000 people were left without power Tuesday after severe storms moved through parts of west Georgia and metro Atlanta.

At 4 p.m., Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) reported approximately 23,000 customers were without power



Crews were working in areas hardest hit with downed trees and power lines and were restoring electricity as quickly and safely as possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for large parts of south Georgia and portions of the Atlanta metro south of I-20.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for areas south of I-20, which has since expired.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of storms that could produce tornadoes.

The storms brough damaging winds and heavy rain. In Newnan, trees were brought down in yards and along roads.

Temperatures are expected to cool quickly Tuesday night as we dry out. We could get up to breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday morning.

Temperatures should rebound quickly for the rest of the week with abundant sunshine.